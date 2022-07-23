2. When applying the formula for integration by parts, how do you choose the u and dv? How can you apply integration by parts to an integral of the form ∫ f(x) dx?
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–6.
∫ dt / (t - √(1 - t²))
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Finding surface area
Find the area of the surface generated by revolving the curve in Exercise 23 about the y-axis.
Evaluate the limits in Exercise 9 and 10 by identifying them with definite integrals and evaluating the integrals.
lim (n → ∞) Σ (from k=1 to n) ln √(1 + k/n)
Finding volume
The infinite region bounded by the coordinate axes and the curve y = −ln x in the first quadrant is revolved about the x-axis to generate a solid. Find the volume of the solid.
Finding volume
The region in the first quadrant enclosed by the coordinate axes, the curve y = e^x, and the line x = 1 is revolved about the y-axis to generate a solid. Find the volume of the solid.
Use the substitution z = tan(θ/2) to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 41 and 42.
∫ csc θ dθ