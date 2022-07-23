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Ch. 8 - Techniques of Integration
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 8 - Techniques of IntegrationProblem 8.AAE.9
Chapter 8, Problem 8.AAE.9

Evaluate the limits in Exercise 9 and 10 by identifying them with definite integrals and evaluating the integrals.
lim (n → ∞) Σ (from k=1 to n) ln √(1 + k/n)

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