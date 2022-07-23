Finding surface area
Find the area of the surface generated by revolving the curve in Exercise 23 about the y-axis.
Finding surface area
Find the area of the surface generated by revolving the curve in Exercise 23 about the y-axis.
Use the substitutions in Equations (1)–(4) to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–40. Integrals like these arise in calculating the average angular velocity of the output shaft of a universal joint when the input and output shafts are not aligned.
∫ dx / (1 + sin x + cos x)
Evaluate the limits in Exercise 9 and 10 by identifying them with definite integrals and evaluating the integrals.
lim (n → ∞) Σ (from k=1 to n) ln √(1 + k/n)
Finding volume
The region in the first quadrant that is enclosed by the x-axis and the curve y = 3x√(1 − x) is revolved about the y-axis to generate a solid. Find the volume of the solid.
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–6.
∫ dt / (t - √(1 - t²))
Use the substitution z = tan(θ/2) to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 41 and 42.
∫ csc θ dθ