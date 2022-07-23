Textbook Question
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ (x² / (x² + 1)) dx
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The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ (x² / (x² + 1)) dx
Volume: Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region in Exercise 45 about the x-axis.
In Exercises 21–32, express the integrand as a sum of partial fractions and evaluate the integrals.
∫ (s⁴ + 81) / (s(s² + 9)²) ds
The integrals in Exercises 1–34 converge. Evaluate the integrals without using tables.
∫₁^∞ dx / x^1.001
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–52.
∫ cot³(t) csc⁴(t) dt
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 23–32.
∫_{π/2}^{3π/4} √(1 - sin(2x)) dx