Textbook Question
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–14.
∫ 5 dx / √(25x² - 9), where x > 3/5
35
views
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–14.
∫ 5 dx / √(25x² - 9), where x > 3/5
In Exercises 69–80, determine whether the improper integral converges or diverges. If it converges, evaluate the integral.
∫₁^∞ (1 / x^(1/5)) dx
In Exercises 21–32, express the integrand as a sum of partial fractions and evaluate the integrals.
∫ (x² + x) / (x⁴ - 3x² - 4) dx
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 15–38. Most will require trigonometric substitutions, but some can be evaluated by other methods.
∫ dx / (4 - x²)^(3/2) from 0 to 1
In Exercises 27–40, use a substitution to change the integral into one you can find in the table. Then evaluate the integral.
∫ (√2 - x) / √x dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 23–32.
∫₋π^π (1 - cos²(t))^(3/2) dt