Textbook Question
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–14.
∫ 5 dx / √(25x² - 9), where x > 3/5
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Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–14.
∫ 5 dx / √(25x² - 9), where x > 3/5
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–54.
∫ sin(θ) dθ / (cos²θ + cos θ - 2)
In Exercises 69–80, determine whether the improper integral converges or diverges. If it converges, evaluate the integral.
∫₁^∞ (1 / x^(1/5)) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–52.
∫ tan⁴(x) sec³(x) dx
In Exercises 27–40, use a substitution to change the integral into one you can find in the table. Then evaluate the integral.
∫ (√2 - x) / √x dx
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ (dt / t√(3 + t²)