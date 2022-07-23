Textbook Question
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–14.
∫ 5 dx / √(25x² - 9), where x > 3/5
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Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–14.
∫ 5 dx / √(25x² - 9), where x > 3/5
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–54.
∫ sin(θ) dθ / (cos²θ + cos θ - 2)
In Exercises 69–80, determine whether the improper integral converges or diverges. If it converges, evaluate the integral.
∫₁^∞ (1 / x^(1/5)) dx
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 15–38. Most will require trigonometric substitutions, but some can be evaluated by other methods.
∫ dx / (4 - x²)^(3/2) from 0 to 1
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–52.
∫ tan⁴(x) sec³(x) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 23–32.
∫₋π^π (1 - cos²(t))^(3/2) dt