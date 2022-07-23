Textbook Question
Area: Find the area enclosed by the ellipse x²/a² + y²/b² = 1.
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Area: Find the area enclosed by the ellipse x²/a² + y²/b² = 1.
The integrals in Exercises 1–34 converge. Evaluate the integrals without using tables.
∫₀¹ dr / r^0.999
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ (dθ / √(2θ - θ²))
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–52.
∫ from -π/4 to π/4 of 6 tan⁴(x) dx
The integrals in Exercises 1–34 converge. Evaluate the integrals without using tables.
∫₋∞^∞ 2x e^(−x²) dx
In Exercises 9–16, express the integrand as a sum of partial fractions and evaluate the integrals.
∫ (x + 3) / (2x³ - 8x) dx