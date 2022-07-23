Textbook Question
Find the value of the constant c so that the given function is a probability density function for a random variable X over the specified interval.
f(x) = c * x * √(25 - x²) over [0, 5]
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Find the value of the constant c so that the given function is a probability density function for a random variable X over the specified interval.
f(x) = c * x * √(25 - x²) over [0, 5]
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