Textbook Question
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 51–56 by making a substitution (possibly trigonometric) and then applying a reduction formula.
∫ (from 0 to 1/√3) dt / (t² + 1)^(7/2)
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Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 51–56 by making a substitution (possibly trigonometric) and then applying a reduction formula.
∫ (from 0 to 1/√3) dt / (t² + 1)^(7/2)
Use the table of integrals at the back of the text to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–26.
∫ x (7x + 5)^(3/2) dx
The integrals in Exercises 1–34 converge. Evaluate the integrals without using tables.
∫₀^∞ (16 tan⁻¹x dx) / (1 + x²)
The integrals in Exercises 1–34 converge. Evaluate the integrals without using tables.
∫₋∞² (2 dx) / (x² + 4)
The integrals in Exercises 1–34 converge. Evaluate the integrals without using tables.
∫₋₈¹ dx / x^(1/3)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–54.
∫ 1 / (cos θ + sin 2θ) dθ