Textbook Question
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 51–56 by making a substitution (possibly trigonometric) and then applying a reduction formula.
∫ (from 0 to 1/√3) dt / (t² + 1)^(7/2)
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Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 51–56 by making a substitution (possibly trigonometric) and then applying a reduction formula.
∫ (from 0 to 1/√3) dt / (t² + 1)^(7/2)
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 65–70.
∫ x cos³(x) dx
Find the value of the constant c so that the given function is a probability density function for a random variable X over the specified interval.
f(x) = c * x * √(25 - x²) over [0, 5]
Use the table of integrals at the back of the text to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–26.
∫ x (7x + 5)^(3/2) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–54.
∫ 1 / (cos θ + sin 2θ) dθ
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–22.
∫₀^(π/6) 3cos⁵(3x) dx