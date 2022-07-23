Textbook Question
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 25–30 by using a substitution prior to integration by parts.
∫ z(ln z)² dz
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Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 25–30 by using a substitution prior to integration by parts.
∫ z(ln z)² dz
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 65–70.
∫ x cos³(x) dx
Find the value of the constant c so that the given function is a probability density function for a random variable X over the specified interval.
f(x) = c * x * √(25 - x²) over [0, 5]
Use the table of integrals at the back of the text to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–26.
∫ √(x - x²) / x dx
Use the table of integrals at the back of the text to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–26.
∫ x (7x + 5)^(3/2) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–56. Some integrals do not require integration by parts.
∫ (cos(√x))/(√x) dx