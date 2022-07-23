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Ch. 8 - Techniques of Integration
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 8 - Techniques of IntegrationProblem 8.AAE.24
Chapter 8, Problem 8.AAE.24

Finding surface area
Find the area of the surface generated by revolving the curve in Exercise 23 about the y-axis.

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Textbook Question

2. When applying the formula for integration by parts, how do you choose the u and dv? How can you apply integration by parts to an integral of the form ∫ f(x) dx?

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Textbook Question

Evaluate the limits in Exercise 9 and 10 by identifying them with definite integrals and evaluating the integrals.

lim (n → ∞) Σ (from k=1 to n) ln √(1 + k/n)

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Textbook Question

Finding volume

The infinite region bounded by the coordinate axes and the curve y = −ln x in the first quadrant is revolved about the x-axis to generate a solid. Find the volume of the solid.

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Textbook Question

Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–6.

∫ dt / (t - √(1 - t²))

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Textbook Question

7. What is the goal of the method of partial fractions?

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Textbook Question

Finding volume

The region in the first quadrant enclosed by the coordinate axes, the curve y = e^x, and the line x = 1 is revolved about the y-axis to generate a solid. Find the volume of the solid.

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