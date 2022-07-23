2. When applying the formula for integration by parts, how do you choose the u and dv? How can you apply integration by parts to an integral of the form ∫ f(x) dx?
Ch. 8 - Techniques of Integration
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 8 - Techniques of IntegrationProblem 8.AAE.24
Chapter 8, Problem 8.AAE.24
Finding surface area
Find the area of the surface generated by revolving the curve in Exercise 23 about the y-axis.
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