Textbook Question
2. When applying the formula for integration by parts, how do you choose the u and dv? How can you apply integration by parts to an integral of the form ∫ f(x) dx?
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2. When applying the formula for integration by parts, how do you choose the u and dv? How can you apply integration by parts to an integral of the form ∫ f(x) dx?
Finding surface area
Find the area of the surface generated by revolving the curve in Exercise 23 about the y-axis.
Evaluate the limits in Exercise 9 and 10 by identifying them with definite integrals and evaluating the integrals.
lim (n → ∞) Σ (from k=1 to n) ln √(1 + k/n)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–6.
∫ dt / (t - √(1 - t²))
7. What is the goal of the method of partial fractions?
Evaluate the improper integrals in Exercises 53–62.
∫ from 3 to ∞ of (2 / (u² − 2u)) du