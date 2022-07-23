In Exercises 39–48, use an appropriate substitution and then a trigonometric substitution to evaluate the integrals.
∫ dy / (y√(1 + (ln y)²)) from 1 to e
In Exercises 39–48, use an appropriate substitution and then a trigonometric substitution to evaluate the integrals.
∫ dy / (y√(1 + (ln y)²)) from 1 to e
In Exercises 35–68, use integration, the Direct Comparison Test, or the Limit Comparison Test to test the integrals for convergence. If more than one method applies, use whatever method you prefer.
∫ from -∞ to ∞ of ((dx) / (e^x + e^(-x)))
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ (6 dy / √y(1 + y))
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 55–66.
∫ x² √(1 - x²) dx
Expand the quotients in Exercises 1–8 by partial fractions.
(5x - 7) / (x² - 3x + 2)
In Exercises 35–68, use integration, the Direct Comparison Test, or the Limit Comparison Test to test the integrals for convergence. If more than one method applies, use whatever method you prefer.
∫ from π to ∞ of ((1 + sin x) / x² dx)