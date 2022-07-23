Textbook Question
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–22.
∫ sin⁴(2x) cos(2x) dx
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Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–22.
∫ sin⁴(2x) cos(2x) dx
The integrals in Exercises 1–34 converge. Evaluate the integrals without using tables.
∫₀² dx / √|x − 1|
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–52.
∫ eˣ sec³(eˣ) dx
In Exercises 35–68, use integration, the Direct Comparison Test, or the Limit Comparison Test to test the integrals for convergence. If more than one method applies, use whatever method you prefer.
∫ from -1 to 1 of (dθ / (θ² - 2θ))
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–14.
∫ √(1 - 9t²) dt
Use the table of integrals at the back of the text to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–26.
∫ tan^(-1)(x) / x² dx