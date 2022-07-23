Textbook Question
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–22.
∫ sin⁴(2x) cos(2x) dx
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Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–22.
∫ sin⁴(2x) cos(2x) dx
Average value
In a mass-spring-dashpot system like the one in Exercise 65, the mass's position at time t is
y = 4e^(-t)(sin(t) - cos(t)), t ≥ 0.
Find the average value of y over the interval 0 ≤ t ≤ 2π.
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–14.
∫ √(1 - 9t²) dt
Use reduction formulas to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 41–50.
∫ 2 sin^2(t) sec^4(t) dt
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ e^(z + eᶻ) dz
Use the table of integrals at the back of the text to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–26.
∫ tan^(-1)(x) / x² dx