Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–22.
∫ sin⁴(2x) cos(2x) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–22.
∫ sin⁴(2x) cos(2x) dx
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫₋₁¹ (√(1 + x²) sin x) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–14.
∫ √(1 - 9t²) dt
Use reduction formulas to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 41–50.
∫ 2 sin^2(t) sec^4(t) dt
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ e^(z + eᶻ) dz
[Technology Exercise] When solving Exercises 33-40, you may need to use a calculator or a computer.
Use numerical integration to estimate the value of
arcsin(0.6) = ∫ (from 0 to 0.6) dx / √(1 - x²).
For reference, arcsin(0.6) = 0.64350 to five decimal places.