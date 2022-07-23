Finding volume: Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region in the first quadrant bounded by the coordinate axes, the curve y = e^(-x), and the line x = 1.
a. About the y-axis.
Finding volume: Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region in the first quadrant bounded by the coordinate axes, the curve y = e^(-x), and the line x = 1.
a. About the y-axis.
81. Find the values of p for which each integral converges.
a. ∫ from 1 to 2 of [dx / (x (ln x)^p)]
Using different substitutions
Show that the integral
∫((x² - 1)(x + 1))^(-2/3) dx
can be evaluated with any of the following substitutions.
a. u = 1/(x + 1)
What is the value of the integral?
In Exercises 11–22, estimate the minimum number of subintervals needed to approximate the integrals with an error of magnitude less than 10^-4 by (a) the Trapezoidal Rule (The integrals in Exercises 11–18 are the integrals from Exercises 1–8.)
∫ from 1 to 2 of 1/s² ds
Finding area
Find the area of the region enclosed by the curve y = x cos(x) and the x-axis (see the accompanying figure) for:
a. π/2 ≤ x ≤ 3π/2.
Centroid:
Find the centroid of the region cut from the first quadrant by the curve
y = 1/√(x + 1) and the line x = 3.