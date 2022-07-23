88. The region in Exercise 87 is revolved about the x-axis to generate a solid.
a. Find the volume of the solid.
88. The region in Exercise 87 is revolved about the x-axis to generate a solid.
a. Find the volume of the solid.
90. Consider the infinite region in the first quadrant bounded by the graphs of
y = 1 / √x, y = 0, x = 0, and x = 1.
b. Find the volume of the solid formed by revolving the region (i) about the x-axis
In Exercises 11–22, estimate the minimum number of subintervals needed to approximate the integrals with an error of magnitude less than 10^-4 by (a) the Trapezoidal Rule (The integrals in Exercises 11–18 are the integrals from Exercises 1–8.)
∫ from 0 to 2 of sin(x + 1) dx
Finding area
Find the area of the region enclosed by the curve y = x sin(x) and the x-axis (see the accompanying figure) for:
b. π ≤ x ≤ 2π.
In Exercises 11–22, estimate the minimum number of subintervals needed to approximate the integrals with an error of magnitude less than 10^-4 by (a) the Trapezoidal Rule (The integrals in Exercises 11–18 are the integrals from Exercises 1–8.)
∫ from 0 to 2 of (t³ + t) dt
Finding volume: Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region in the first quadrant bounded by the coordinate axes and the curve y = cos(x), 0 ≤ x ≤ π/2, about
b. The line x = π/2.