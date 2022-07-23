In Exercises 35–68, use integration, the Direct Comparison Test, or the Limit Comparison Test to test the integrals for convergence. If more than one method applies, use whatever method you prefer.
∫ from e to e^e of (ln(ln x) dx)
In Exercises 35–68, use integration, the Direct Comparison Test, or the Limit Comparison Test to test the integrals for convergence. If more than one method applies, use whatever method you prefer.
∫ from e to e^e of (ln(ln x) dx)
In Exercises 17–20, express the integrand as a sum of partial fractions and evaluate the integrals.
∫ (x² dx) / ((x - 1)(x² + 2x + 1))
In Exercises 35–68, use integration, the Direct Comparison Test, or the Limit Comparison Test to test the integrals for convergence. If more than one method applies, use whatever method you prefer.
∫ from 0 to 1 of (dt / (t - sin t))
(Hint: t ≥ sin t for t ≥ 0)
In Exercises 9–16, express the integrand as a sum of partial fractions and evaluate the integrals.
∫ (2x + 1) / (x² - 7x + 12) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–52.
∫ cot⁶(2x) dx
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 15–38. Most will require trigonometric substitutions, but some can be evaluated by other methods.
∫ (x dx) / (25 + 4x²)