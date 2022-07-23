Textbook Question
For Exercises 49–52, complete the square before using an appropriate trigonometric substitution.
∫ 1 / √(x² - 2x + 5) dx
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For Exercises 49–52, complete the square before using an appropriate trigonometric substitution.
∫ 1 / √(x² - 2x + 5) dx
In Exercises 17–20, express the integrand as a sum of partial fractions and evaluate the integrals.
∫ (x² dx) / ((x - 1)(x² + 2x + 1))
In Exercises 9–16, express the integrand as a sum of partial fractions and evaluate the integrals.
∫ (2x + 1) / (x² - 7x + 12) dx
Average Value: Find the average value of the function f(x) = 1 / (1 - sin θ) on the interval [0, π/6].
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–22.
∫ cos³(4x) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–52.
∫ cot⁶(2x) dx