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Ch. 8 - Techniques of Integration
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 8 - Techniques of IntegrationProblem 8.8.16
Chapter 8, Problem 8.8.16

The integrals in Exercises 1–34 converge. Evaluate the integrals without using tables.
∫₀² (s + 1) / √(4 − s²) ds

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