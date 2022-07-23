Textbook Question
In Exercises 27–40, use a substitution to change the integral into one you can find in the table. Then evaluate the integral.
∫ x^2 √(2x - x^2) dx
25
views
In Exercises 27–40, use a substitution to change the integral into one you can find in the table. Then evaluate the integral.
∫ x^2 √(2x - x^2) dx
In Exercises 69–80, determine whether the improper integral converges or diverges. If it converges, evaluate the integral.
∫₋∞⁴ [x / (x² + 9)^(2/5)] dx
Exercises 59–64 require the use of various trigonometric identities before you evaluate the integrals.
∫ sin³(θ) cos(2θ) dθ
In Exercises 27–40, use a substitution to change the integral into one you can find in the table. Then evaluate the integral.
∫ x^2 / √(x^2 - 4x + 5) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–14.
∫ dx / (8 + 2x²) from 0 to 2
Arc length:
Find the length of the curve y = x², 0 ≤ x ≤ √3/2.