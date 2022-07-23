Textbook Question
The integrals in Exercises 1–34 converge. Evaluate the integrals without using tables.
∫₀^∞ (16 tan⁻¹x dx) / (1 + x²)
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The integrals in Exercises 1–34 converge. Evaluate the integrals without using tables.
∫₀^∞ (16 tan⁻¹x dx) / (1 + x²)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 53–58.
∫ from 0 to π/2 of sin(x) cos(x) dx
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ 3 sinh(x/2 + ln 5) dx
The integrals in Exercises 1–34 converge. Evaluate the integrals without using tables.
∫₋∞² (2 dx) / (x² + 4)
The integrals in Exercises 1–34 converge. Evaluate the integrals without using tables.
∫₋₈¹ dx / x^(1/3)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 25–30 by using a substitution prior to integration by parts.
∫ from 0 to 1 x√(1 - x) dx