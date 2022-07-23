Textbook Question
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 53–58.
∫ from 0 to π/2 of sin(x) cos(x) dx
44
views
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 53–58.
∫ from 0 to π/2 of sin(x) cos(x) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–56. Some integrals do not require integration by parts.
∫ x² sin(x³) dx
Use integration by parts to obtain the formula ∫ √(1 - x²) dx = (1/2) x √(1 - x²) + (1/2) ∫ 1 / √(1 - x²) dx.
The integrals in Exercises 1–34 converge. Evaluate the integrals without using tables.
∫₋∞² (2 dx) / (x² + 4)
The integrals in Exercises 1–34 converge. Evaluate the integrals without using tables.
∫₋₈¹ dx / x^(1/3)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 25–30 by using a substitution prior to integration by parts.
∫ from 0 to 1 x√(1 - x) dx