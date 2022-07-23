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Ch. 8 - Techniques of Integration
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 8 - Techniques of IntegrationProblem 8.8.20
Chapter 8, Problem 8.8.20

The integrals in Exercises 1–34 converge. Evaluate the integrals without using tables.
∫₀^∞ (16 tan⁻¹x dx) / (1 + x²)

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