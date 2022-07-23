Textbook Question
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 51–56 by making a substitution (possibly trigonometric) and then applying a reduction formula.
∫ (from 0 to 1/√3) dt / (t² + 1)^(7/2)
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Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 51–56 by making a substitution (possibly trigonometric) and then applying a reduction formula.
∫ (from 0 to 1/√3) dt / (t² + 1)^(7/2)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–24 using integration by parts.
∫ arcsin(y) dy
Use integration by parts to obtain the formula ∫ √(1 - x²) dx = (1/2) x √(1 - x²) + (1/2) ∫ 1 / √(1 - x²) dx.
The integrals in Exercises 1–34 converge. Evaluate the integrals without using tables.
∫₋∞² (2 dx) / (x² + 4)
The integrals in Exercises 1–34 converge. Evaluate the integrals without using tables.
∫₋₈¹ dx / x^(1/3)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–54.
∫ 1 / (cos θ + sin 2θ) dθ