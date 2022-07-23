Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 15–38. Most will require trigonometric substitutions, but some can be evaluated by other methods.
∫ (x² dx) / (x² - 1)^(5/2), where x > 1
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 15–38. Most will require trigonometric substitutions, but some can be evaluated by other methods.
∫ (x² dx) / (x² - 1)^(5/2), where x > 1
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–56. Some integrals do not require integration by parts.
∫ (ln x)³/x dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–56. Some integrals do not require integration by parts.
∫ x² sin(x³) dx
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ 3 sinh(x/2 + ln 5) dx
Use integration by parts to obtain the formula ∫ √(1 - x²) dx = (1/2) x √(1 - x²) + (1/2) ∫ 1 / √(1 - x²) dx.
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 25–30 by using a substitution prior to integration by parts.
∫ from 0 to 1 x√(1 - x) dx