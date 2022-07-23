Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 15–38. Most will require trigonometric substitutions, but some can be evaluated by other methods.
∫ (1 - r²)^(5/2) / r⁸ dr
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 15–38. Most will require trigonometric substitutions, but some can be evaluated by other methods.
∫ (1 - r²)^(5/2) / r⁸ dr
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ (dθ / √(2θ - θ²))
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–52.
∫ from -π/4 to π/4 of 6 tan⁴(x) dx
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ (x + 2√(x - 1)) / (2x√(x - 1)) dx
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 15–38. Most will require trigonometric substitutions, but some can be evaluated by other methods.
∫ x √(x² - 4) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–24 using integration by parts.
∫x e^(3x) dx