Volume of water in a swimming pool

A rectangular swimming pool is 30 ft wide and 50 ft long. The accompanying table shows the depth h(x) of the water at 5-ft intervals from one end of the pool to the other. Estimate the volume of water in the pool using the Trapezoidal Rule with n = 10 applied to the integral

V = ∫ from 0 to 50 of 30 · h(x) dx.