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Ch. 8 - Techniques of Integration
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 8 - Techniques of IntegrationProblem 8.7.23
Chapter 8, Problem 8.7.23

Volume of water in a swimming pool
A rectangular swimming pool is 30 ft wide and 50 ft long. The accompanying table shows the depth h(x) of the water at 5-ft intervals from one end of the pool to the other. Estimate the volume of water in the pool using the Trapezoidal Rule with n = 10 applied to the integral
V = ∫ from 0 to 50 of 30 · h(x) dx.
depth1

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