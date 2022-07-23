Area: Find the area between the x-axis and the curve y = √(1 + cos 4x), for 0 ≤ x ≤ π.
Ch. 8 - Techniques of Integration
Chapter 8, Problem 8.7.23
Volume of water in a swimming pool
A rectangular swimming pool is 30 ft wide and 50 ft long. The accompanying table shows the depth h(x) of the water at 5-ft intervals from one end of the pool to the other. Estimate the volume of water in the pool using the Trapezoidal Rule with n = 10 applied to the integral
V = ∫ from 0 to 50 of 30 · h(x) dx.
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