The integrals in Exercises 1–34 converge. Evaluate the integrals without using tables.
∫₀¹ dr / r^0.999
The integrals in Exercises 1–34 converge. Evaluate the integrals without using tables.
∫₀¹ dr / r^0.999
In Exercises 35–68, use integration, the Direct Comparison Test, or the Limit Comparison Test to test the integrals for convergence. If more than one method applies, use whatever method you prefer.
∫ from 0 to ∞ of (dθ / (1 + e^θ))
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ (dθ / √(2θ - θ²))
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–52.
∫ from -π/4 to π/4 of 6 tan⁴(x) dx
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 15–38. Most will require trigonometric substitutions, but some can be evaluated by other methods.
∫ x √(x² - 4) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–24 using integration by parts.
∫x e^(3x) dx