The integrals in Exercises 1–34 converge. Evaluate the integrals without using tables.
∫₀¹ dr / r^0.999
The integrals in Exercises 1–34 converge. Evaluate the integrals without using tables.
∫₀¹ dr / r^0.999
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 15–38. Most will require trigonometric substitutions, but some can be evaluated by other methods.
∫ (1 - r²)^(5/2) / r⁸ dr
In Exercises 35–68, use integration, the Direct Comparison Test, or the Limit Comparison Test to test the integrals for convergence. If more than one method applies, use whatever method you prefer.
∫ from 0 to ∞ of (dθ / (1 + e^θ))
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–52.
∫ from -π/4 to π/4 of 6 tan⁴(x) dx
In Exercises 67–73, use integration by parts to establish the reduction formula.
∫ (ln x)^n dx = x (ln x)^n - n ∫ (ln x)^(n-1) dx
In Exercises 9–16, express the integrand as a sum of partial fractions and evaluate the integrals.
∫ (x + 3) / (2x³ - 8x) dx