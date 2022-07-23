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Ch. 8 - Techniques of Integration
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 8 - Techniques of IntegrationProblem 8.1.50
Chapter 8, Problem 8.1.50

Centroid: Find the centroid of the region bounded by the x-axis, the curve y = csc x, and the lines x = π/6, x = 5π/6.

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Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–24 using integration by parts.

∫ θ cos(πθ) dθ

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In Exercises 39–48, use an appropriate substitution and then a trigonometric substitution to evaluate the integrals.

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In Exercises 35–68, use integration, the Direct Comparison Test, or the Limit Comparison Test to test the integrals for convergence. If more than one method applies, use whatever method you prefer.

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Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 65–70.

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Textbook Question

Expand the quotients in Exercises 1–8 by partial fractions.

z / (z³ - z² - 6z)

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Exercises 83–86 are about the infinite region in the first quadrant between the curve y = e^(-x) and the x-axis.

83. Find the area of the region.

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