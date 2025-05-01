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- Endocytic Pathways definitions13. Intracellular Protein Transport15 Terms
- Exocytosis quiz #113. Intracellular Protein Transport10 Terms
- Exocytosis definitions13. Intracellular Protein Transport15 Terms
- Peroxisomes quiz #113. Intracellular Protein Transport10 Terms
- Peroxisomes definitions13. Intracellular Protein Transport13 Terms
- Plant Vacuole quiz #113. Intracellular Protein Transport31 Terms
- Plant Vacuole definitions13. Intracellular Protein Transport14 Terms
- Overview of Cell Surface Receptors quiz #114. Cell Signaling14 Terms
- Overview of Cell Surface Receptors definitions14. Cell Signaling15 Terms