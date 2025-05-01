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- Golgi Processing and Transport quiz #113. Intracellular Protein Transport36 Terms
- Golgi Processing and Transport definitions13. Intracellular Protein Transport16 Terms
- Vesicular Budding, Transport, and Coat Proteins quiz #113. Intracellular Protein Transport12 Terms
- Vesicular Budding, Transport, and Coat Proteins definitions13. Intracellular Protein Transport15 Terms
- Targeting Proteins to the Mitochondria and Chloroplast definitions13. Intracellular Protein Transport15 Terms
- Targeting Proteins to the Mitochondria and Chloroplast quiz13. Intracellular Protein Transport15 Terms
- Lysosomal and Degradation Pathways quiz #113. Intracellular Protein Transport33 Terms
- Lysosomal and Degradation Pathways definitions13. Intracellular Protein Transport14 Terms
- Endocytic Pathways quiz #113. Intracellular Protein Transport10 Terms