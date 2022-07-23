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Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 107
Chapter 2, Problem 107

If 5 times a number is decreased by 4, the principal square root of this difference is 2 less than the number. Find the number(s).

Verified step by step guidance
1
Let the number be represented by the variable \(x\).
Translate the problem statement into an equation: "5 times a number decreased by 4" becomes \(5x - 4\), and "the principal square root of this difference" is \(\sqrt{5x - 4}\). This is said to be 2 less than the number, so we write \(\sqrt{5x - 4} = x - 2\).
To eliminate the square root, square both sides of the equation: \((\sqrt{5x - 4})^2 = (x - 2)^2\), which simplifies to \(5x - 4 = (x - 2)^2\).
Expand the right side: \((x - 2)^2 = x^2 - 4x + 4\), so the equation becomes \(5x - 4 = x^2 - 4x + 4\).
Rearrange all terms to one side to form a quadratic equation: \(0 = x^2 - 4x + 4 - 5x + 4\), which simplifies to \(0 = x^2 - 9x + 8\). Then, solve this quadratic equation for \(x\) using factoring, completing the square, or the quadratic formula.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Formulating Algebraic Equations from Word Problems

This involves translating a verbal description into a mathematical equation. Key phrases like '5 times a number' and 'decreased by 4' guide the construction of expressions, enabling the problem to be solved algebraically.
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Introduction to Exponents

Square Roots and Principal Square Root

The principal square root of a number is the non-negative root. Understanding this helps interpret expressions like 'the principal square root of this difference,' ensuring correct handling of square root operations in equations.
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Imaginary Roots with the Square Root Property

Solving Quadratic Equations

After forming the equation, solving it often leads to a quadratic equation. Techniques such as factoring, completing the square, or using the quadratic formula are essential to find the number(s) that satisfy the problem.
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Solving Quadratic Equations by Factoring
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice. 3/(x - 3) + 5/(x - 4) = (x2 - 20)/(x2 - 7x + 12)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 107–110, use graphs to find each set. (-2,1] ∩ [-1,3)

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Textbook Question

Solve each equation. - 2{7 - [4 -2(1 - x) + 3]} = 10 - [4x - 2(x - 3)]

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Textbook Question

When 3 times a number is subtracted from 4, the absolute value of the difference is at least 5. Use interval notation to express the set of all numbers that satisfy this condition.

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Textbook Question

Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice. 2x/(x - 3) + 6/(x + 3) = - 28/(x2 - 9)

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Textbook Question

Use the table to solve each inequality. - 3 < 2x - 5 ≤ 3

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