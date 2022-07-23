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Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 106
Chapter 2, Problem 106

Use the table to solve each inequality. - 3 < 2x - 5 ≤ 3

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1
Start with the compound inequality: \(3 < 2x - 5 \leq 3\).
Break the compound inequality into two separate inequalities: 1) \(3 < 2x - 5\) 2) \(2x - 5 \leq 3\).
Solve the first inequality \(3 < 2x - 5\) by adding 5 to both sides: \(3 + 5 < 2x\), which simplifies to \(8 < 2x\). Then divide both sides by 2 to isolate \(x\): \(4 < x\).
Solve the second inequality \(2x - 5 \leq 3\) by adding 5 to both sides: \(2x \leq 8\). Then divide both sides by 2: \(x \leq 4\).
Combine the two results to find the solution to the compound inequality: \(4 < x \leq 4\). Since this is a contradiction (no number is both greater than 4 and less than or equal to 4), check the table values for \(x\) and \(y = 2x - 13\) to verify if any \(x\) satisfies the original inequality.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Solving Compound Inequalities

A compound inequality involves two inequalities joined by 'and' or 'or'. To solve, treat each inequality separately and find the intersection (for 'and') or union (for 'or') of their solution sets. For example, solving 3 < 2x - 5 ≤ 3 requires isolating x in both inequalities and combining the results.
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Using Tables to Solve Inequalities

Tables can help solve inequalities by providing values of expressions for specific x-values. By comparing the expression values to the inequality bounds, you can identify which x-values satisfy the inequality. This method is useful when direct algebraic manipulation is complex or when verifying solutions.
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Linear Functions and Their Graphs

A linear function like y = 2x - 13 produces a straight line when graphed. Understanding how changes in x affect y helps solve inequalities involving linear expressions. The table shows corresponding y-values for given x-values, illustrating the function's behavior and aiding in solving inequalities.
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Related Practice
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If 5 times a number is decreased by 4, the principal square root of this difference is 2 less than the number. Find the number(s).

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Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice. 1/x + 1/(x + 3) = 1/4

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In Exercises 107–110, use graphs to find each set. (-2,1] ∩ [-1,3)

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Solve each equation. - 2{7 - [4 -2(1 - x) + 3]} = 10 - [4x - 2(x - 3)]

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In Exercises 104–106, express each interval in set-builder notation and graph the interval on a number line. (-2, ∞)

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Textbook Question

Solve each equation. 4x + 13 - {2x - [4(x - 3) - 5]} = 2(x - 6)

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