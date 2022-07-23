Textbook Question
If 5 times a number is decreased by 4, the principal square root of this difference is 2 less than the number. Find the number(s).
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If 5 times a number is decreased by 4, the principal square root of this difference is 2 less than the number. Find the number(s).
If a number is decreased by 3, the principal square root of this difference is 5 less than the number. Find the number(s).
Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice. 3/(x - 3) + 5/(x - 4) = (x2 - 20)/(x2 - 7x + 12)
In Exercises 107–110, use graphs to find each set. (-2,1] ∩ [-1,3)
Solve each equation. - 2{7 - [4 -2(1 - x) + 3]} = 10 - [4x - 2(x - 3)]
Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice. 2x/(x - 3) + 6/(x + 3) = - 28/(x2 - 9)