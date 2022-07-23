If 5 times a number is decreased by 4, the principal square root of this difference is 2 less than the number. Find the number(s).
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Chapter 2, Problem 107a
Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice. 2x/(x - 3) + 6/(x + 3) = - 28/(x2 - 9)
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Rewrite the equation and recognize that the denominator \(x^2 - 9\) is a difference of squares, which can be factored as \((x - 3)(x + 3)\). This will help simplify the equation.
Multiply through by the least common denominator (LCD), which is \((x - 3)(x + 3)\), to eliminate the fractions. Be careful to distribute the LCD to each term in the equation.
Simplify each term after multiplying by the LCD. For example, \(\frac{2x}{x - 3} \cdot (x - 3)(x + 3)\) simplifies to \(2x(x + 3)\), and so on for the other terms.
Combine like terms and simplify the resulting equation. This will likely result in a quadratic equation.
Solve the quadratic equation using factoring, the quadratic formula, or completing the square. Be sure to check for any restrictions on the variable (e.g., \(x \neq 3\) and \(x \neq -3\)) to ensure the solution is valid.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Rational Expressions
Rational expressions are fractions where the numerator and denominator are polynomials. Understanding how to manipulate these expressions, including finding common denominators and simplifying, is crucial for solving equations involving them. In this problem, the presence of rational expressions necessitates careful handling to combine and solve the equation effectively.
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Factoring Polynomials
Factoring polynomials involves breaking down a polynomial into simpler components (factors) that, when multiplied together, yield the original polynomial. In this equation, recognizing that the denominator x^2 - 9 can be factored into (x - 3)(x + 3) is essential for simplifying the equation and eliminating the fractions.
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Finding Common Denominators
Finding a common denominator is a key step in adding or subtracting rational expressions. It allows for the combination of fractions into a single expression. In this equation, identifying the least common denominator (LCD) of the fractions involved will facilitate the elimination of the denominators, making it easier to solve for x.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
If a number is decreased by 3, the principal square root of this difference is 5 less than the number. Find the number(s).
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Textbook Question
Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice. 3/(x - 3) + 5/(x - 4) = (x2 - 20)/(x2 - 7x + 12)
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Textbook Question
In Exercises 107–110, use graphs to find each set. (-2,1] ∩ [-1,3)
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Textbook Question
When 3 times a number is subtracted from 4, the absolute value of the difference is at least 5. Use interval notation to express the set of all numbers that satisfy this condition.
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Textbook Question
When 4 times a number is subtracted from 5, the absolute value of the difference is at most 13. Use interval notation to express the set of all numbers that satisfy this condition.
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