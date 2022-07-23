Textbook Question
If 5 times a number is decreased by 4, the principal square root of this difference is 2 less than the number. Find the number(s).
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If 5 times a number is decreased by 4, the principal square root of this difference is 2 less than the number. Find the number(s).
Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice. 1/x + 1/(x + 3) = 1/4
In Exercises 107–110, use graphs to find each set. (-2,1] ∩ [-1,3)
When 3 times a number is subtracted from 4, the absolute value of the difference is at least 5. Use interval notation to express the set of all numbers that satisfy this condition.
Use the table to solve each inequality. - 3 < 2x - 5 ≤ 3
Solve each equation. 4x + 13 - {2x - [4(x - 3) - 5]} = 2(x - 6)