Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice. 3/(x - 3) + 5/(x - 4) = (x2 - 20)/(x2 - 7x + 12)
If a number is decreased by 3, the principal square root of this difference is 5 less than the number. Find the number(s).
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Key Concepts
Setting up Algebraic Equations
Square Roots and Principal Square Root
Solving Quadratic Equations
When 3 times a number is subtracted from 4, the absolute value of the difference is at least 5. Use interval notation to express the set of all numbers that satisfy this condition.
Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice. 2x/(x - 3) + 6/(x + 3) = - 28/(x2 - 9)
In Exercises 109–114, find the x-intercept(s) of the graph of each equation. Use the x-intercepts to match the equation with its graph. The graphs are shown in [- 10, 10, 1] by [- 10, 10, 1] viewing rectangles and labeled (a) through (f). y = x2 - 4x - 5
When 4 times a number is subtracted from 5, the absolute value of the difference is at most 13. Use interval notation to express the set of all numbers that satisfy this condition.
In Exercises 107–110, use graphs to find each set. [1,3) ∩ (0,4)