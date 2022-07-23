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Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 109
Chapter 2, Problem 109

In Exercises 107–110, use graphs to find each set. [1,3) ∩ (0,4)

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Step 1: Understand the notation. The interval [1,3) means all numbers from 1 to 3, including 1 but not including 3. The interval (0,4) means all numbers greater than 0 and less than 4, excluding both 0 and 4.
Step 2: Represent each interval on a number line. For [1,3), draw a solid dot at 1 (to indicate inclusion) and an open circle at 3 (to indicate exclusion). For (0,4), draw open circles at both 0 and 4.
Step 3: Identify the intersection ∩ of the two intervals. The intersection represents the set of numbers that are common to both intervals.
Step 4: On the number line, observe where the two intervals overlap. The overlap starts at 1 (included because of [1,3)) and ends at 3 (excluded because of [1,3)).
Step 5: Write the result of the intersection as an interval. The intersection is [1,3), which includes all numbers from 1 to 3, including 1 but not including 3.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Interval Notation

Interval notation is a mathematical notation used to represent a range of values. It uses brackets and parentheses to indicate whether endpoints are included or excluded. For example, [1, 3) means that 1 is included in the interval, while 3 is not, indicating all numbers from 1 up to but not including 3.
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Set Intersection

Set intersection refers to the operation of finding common elements between two sets. The intersection of sets A and B, denoted as A ∩ B, includes only those elements that are present in both sets. In the context of intervals, this means identifying the overlapping range of values that satisfy both conditions.
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Graphing Intervals

Graphing intervals involves visually representing the range of values on a number line. Each interval is depicted with a line segment, where closed intervals are marked with solid dots and open intervals with open dots. This visual representation helps in easily identifying overlaps and intersections between different intervals.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

If a number is decreased by 3, the principal square root of this difference is 5 less than the number. Find the number(s).

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Textbook Question

Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice. 3/(x - 3) + 5/(x - 4) = (x2 - 20)/(x2 - 7x + 12)

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Textbook Question

Solve and graph the solution set on a number line: (2x−3)/4 ≥ 3x/4 + 1/2

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 109–114, find the x-intercept(s) of the graph of each equation. Use the x-intercepts to match the equation with its graph. The graphs are shown in [- 10, 10, 1] by [- 10, 10, 1] viewing rectangles and labeled (a) through (f). y = x2 - 4x - 5

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Textbook Question

When 4 times a number is subtracted from 5, the absolute value of the difference is at most 13. Use interval notation to express the set of all numbers that satisfy this condition.

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 109–114, find the x-intercept(s) of the graph of each equation. Use the x-intercepts to match the equation with its graph. The graphs are shown in [- 10, 10, 1] by [- 10, 10, 1] viewing rectangles and labeled (a) through (f). y = - (x + 1)2 + 4

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