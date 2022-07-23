Textbook Question
If a number is decreased by 3, the principal square root of this difference is 5 less than the number. Find the number(s).
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If a number is decreased by 3, the principal square root of this difference is 5 less than the number. Find the number(s).
Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice. 3/(x - 3) + 5/(x - 4) = (x2 - 20)/(x2 - 7x + 12)
Solve and graph the solution set on a number line: (2x−3)/4 ≥ 3x/4 + 1/2
Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice. 2x/(x - 3) + 6/(x + 3) = - 28/(x2 - 9)
In Exercises 109–114, find the x-intercept(s) of the graph of each equation. Use the x-intercepts to match the equation with its graph. The graphs are shown in [- 10, 10, 1] by [- 10, 10, 1] viewing rectangles and labeled (a) through (f). y = x2 - 4x - 5
In Exercises 107–110, use graphs to find each set. [1,3) ∩ (0,4)