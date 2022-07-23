Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 17
Chapter 2, Problem 17

Find each product and write the result in standard form. (- 5 + i)(- 5 - i)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the expression is a product of two complex conjugates: \((-5 + i)\) and \((-5 - i)\).
Recall the formula for the product of conjugates: \((a + bi)(a - bi) = a^2 + b^2\), where \(a\) and \(b\) are real numbers.
Identify \(a = -5\) and \(b = 1\) from the given expression.
Calculate \(a^2\) and \(b^2\): compute \((-5)^2\) and \$1^2$ separately.
Add the results from the previous step to write the product in standard form: \(a^2 + b^2\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Complex Numbers

Complex numbers are numbers in the form a + bi, where a and b are real numbers and i is the imaginary unit with the property i² = -1. Understanding how to work with complex numbers is essential for operations like addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division.
Recommended video:
04:22
Dividing Complex Numbers

Multiplication of Complex Numbers

Multiplying complex numbers involves using the distributive property (FOIL method) and applying the rule i² = -1 to simplify. This process combines like terms and converts the product into the standard form a + bi.
Recommended video:
05:02
Multiplying Complex Numbers

Standard Form of a Complex Number

The standard form of a complex number is expressed as a + bi, where a is the real part and b is the coefficient of the imaginary part. Writing the product in this form makes it easier to interpret and use in further calculations.
Recommended video:
05:02
Multiplying Complex Numbers
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Including a 10.5% hotel tax, your room in San Diego cost \$216.58 per night. Find the nightly cost before the tax was added.

587
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation in Exercises 15–34 by the square root property. 3x2 - 1 = 47

1079
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation. Then state whether the equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation. 7(x-4) = x + 2

906
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 15–26, use graphs to find each set. (- 3, 0) ⋃ [- 1, 2]

750
views
Textbook Question

Including a 17.4% hotel tax, your room in Chicago cost \$287.63 per night. Find the nightly cost before the tax was added.

641
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 15–26, use graphs to find each set. (- ∞, 5) ∩ [1, 8)

676
views