Textbook Question
Including a 10.5% hotel tax, your room in San Diego cost \$216.58 per night. Find the nightly cost before the tax was added.
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Including a 10.5% hotel tax, your room in San Diego cost \$216.58 per night. Find the nightly cost before the tax was added.
Solve each equation in Exercises 15–34 by the square root property. 3x2 - 1 = 47
Solve each equation. Then state whether the equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation. 7(x-4) = x + 2
In Exercises 15–26, use graphs to find each set. (- 3, 0) ⋃ [- 1, 2]
Including a 17.4% hotel tax, your room in Chicago cost \$287.63 per night. Find the nightly cost before the tax was added.
In Exercises 15–26, use graphs to find each set. (- ∞, 5) ∩ [1, 8)