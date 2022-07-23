Identify the sets given: The first set is \( (-3, 0) \), which is an open interval including all numbers greater than \(-3\) and less than \(0\), but not including \(-3\) or \(0\). The second set is \( [-1, 2] \), which is a closed interval including all numbers from \(-1\) to \(2\), including the endpoints \(-1\) and \(2\).