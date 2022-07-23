Textbook Question
Including a 10.5% hotel tax, your room in San Diego cost \$216.58 per night. Find the nightly cost before the tax was added.
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Including a 10.5% hotel tax, your room in San Diego cost \$216.58 per night. Find the nightly cost before the tax was added.
Solve each equation in Exercises 15–34 by the square root property. 3x2 - 1 = 47
Graph each equation in Exercises 13 - 28. Let x = - 3, - 2, - 1, 0, 1, 2, 3
y = x + 2
Solve each equation. Then state whether the equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation. 7(x-4) = x + 2
Including a 17.4% hotel tax, your room in Chicago cost \$287.63 per night. Find the nightly cost before the tax was added.
Find each product and write the result in standard form. (- 5 + i)(- 5 - i)