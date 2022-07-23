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Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 17
Chapter 2, Problem 17

Solve each equation. Then state whether the equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation. 7(x-4) = x + 2

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Start by expanding the left side of the equation using the distributive property: \(7(x - 4) = 7 \cdot x - 7 \cdot 4\) which simplifies to \(7x - 28\).
Rewrite the equation with the expanded left side: \(7x - 28 = x + 2\).
Next, get all the variable terms on one side and the constants on the other side. Subtract \(x\) from both sides to isolate the variable terms: \(7x - x - 28 = 2\) which simplifies to \(6x - 28 = 2\).
Then, add 28 to both sides to move the constant term: \(6x - 28 + 28 = 2 + 28\) which simplifies to \(6x = 30\).
Finally, solve for \(x\) by dividing both sides by 6: \(x = \frac{30}{6}\). After finding \(x\), analyze the solution to determine if the equation is an identity (true for all \(x\)), a conditional equation (true for specific \(x\)), or inconsistent (no solution).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Solving Linear Equations

Solving linear equations involves isolating the variable on one side of the equation using inverse operations such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division. The goal is to find the value of the variable that makes the equation true.
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Types of Equations: Identity, Conditional, and Inconsistent

An identity is true for all values of the variable, a conditional equation is true for specific values, and an inconsistent equation has no solution. Identifying the type depends on the solution set after solving the equation.
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Distributive Property

The distributive property allows you to multiply a single term by each term inside parentheses, e.g., a(b + c) = ab + ac. This property is essential for simplifying expressions before solving equations.
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