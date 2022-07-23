Textbook Question
Solve each equation. Then state whether the equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation. 7(x-4) = x + 2
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Solve each equation. Then state whether the equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation. 7(x-4) = x + 2
In Exercises 15–26, use graphs to find each set. (- 3, 0) ⋃ [- 1, 2]
Exercises 19–20 involve markup, the amount added to the dealer's cost of an item to arrive at the selling price of that item. The selling price of a refrigerator is \$1198. If the markup is 25% of the dealer's cost, what is the dealer's cost of the refrigerator?
Including a 17.4% hotel tax, your room in Chicago cost \$287.63 per night. Find the nightly cost before the tax was added.
Find each product and write the result in standard form. (- 5 + i)(- 5 - i)
In Exercises 15–26, use graphs to find each set. (- ∞, 5) ∩ [1, 8)