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Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 13
Chapter 2, Problem 13

Solve each equation in Exercises 1 - 14 by factoring. 7 - 7x = (3x + 2)(x - 1)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by expanding the right-hand side of the equation \(7 - 7x = (3x + 2)(x - 1)\) using the distributive property (FOIL method): multiply each term in the first binomial by each term in the second binomial.
After expanding, rewrite the equation so that all terms are on one side, setting the equation equal to zero. This means subtracting the entire right-hand side expression from the left-hand side.
Combine like terms to simplify the equation into a standard quadratic form: \(ax^2 + bx + c = 0\).
Factor the quadratic expression obtained. Look for two numbers that multiply to \(a \times c\) and add to \(b\), or use other factoring techniques such as grouping or special products.
Set each factor equal to zero and solve for \(x\) to find the solutions to the original equation.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Factoring Quadratic Equations

Factoring involves rewriting a quadratic expression as a product of two binomials or other polynomials. This method is used to simplify equations and find their roots by setting each factor equal to zero.
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Solving Quadratic Equations by Factoring

Setting Equations to Zero

To solve polynomial equations by factoring, the equation must be rearranged so that one side equals zero. This allows the use of the zero-product property, which states that if a product equals zero, at least one factor must be zero.
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Finding Zeros & Their Multiplicity

Zero-Product Property

The zero-product property states that if the product of two expressions is zero, then at least one of the expressions must be zero. This principle is essential for solving equations after factoring, as it leads to finding the solutions.
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Product, Quotient, and Power Rules of Logs
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–14, express each interval in set-builder notation and graph the interval on a number line. (- ∞, 5.5)

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Textbook Question

Graph each equation in Exercises 13 - 28. Let x = - 3, - 2, - 1, 0, 1, 2, 3

y = x2 + 2

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Textbook Question

Solve each radical equation in Exercises 11–30. Check all proposed solutions. √(x + 3) = x - 3

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Textbook Question

Solve each equation in Exercises 1 - 14 by factoring. 10x - 1 = (2x + 1)2

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–26, solve and check each linear equation. 7x + 4 = x + 16

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Textbook Question

Graph each equation in Exercises 13 - 28. Let x = - 3, - 2, - 1, 0, 1, 2, 3

y = x2 - 2

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