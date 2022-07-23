Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–14, express each interval in set-builder notation and graph the interval on a number line. (- ∞, 5.5)
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In Exercises 1–14, express each interval in set-builder notation and graph the interval on a number line. (- ∞, 5.5)
Graph each equation in Exercises 13 - 28. Let x = - 3, - 2, - 1, 0, 1, 2, 3
y = x2 + 2
After a 20% reduction, you purchase a television for \$336. What was the television's price before the reduction?
Solve each radical equation in Exercises 11–30. Check all proposed solutions. √(x + 3) = x - 3
Solve each equation in Exercises 1 - 14 by factoring. 10x - 1 = (2x + 1)2
Solve each equation in Exercises 1 - 14 by factoring. 7 - 7x = (3x + 2)(x - 1)