Textbook Question
Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice. 1/x + 1/(x + 3) = 1/4
951
views
Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice. 1/x + 1/(x + 3) = 1/4
Solve each equation. - 2{7 - [4 -2(1 - x) + 3]} = 10 - [4x - 2(x - 3)]
Use the table to solve each inequality. - 3 < 2x - 5 ≤ 3
In Exercises 104–106, express each interval in set-builder notation and graph the interval on a number line. (-2, ∞)
Solve each equation in Exercises 83–108 by the method of your choice. 1/x + 1/(x + 2) = 1/3
In Exercises 101–106, solve each equation.